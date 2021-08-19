-
Brian Gay putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brian Gay hit 12 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Brian Gay got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Gay tee shot went 190 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 141 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Gay hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Gay's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Gay chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.
