Brendon Todd hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 91st at 2 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under, and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Todd's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Todd chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Todd's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.