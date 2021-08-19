-
Brendan Steele shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 117th at 7 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under, and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 11th green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 2 over for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th Steele hit his tee shot 258 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Steele at 4 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Steele to 7 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 6 over for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 7 over for the round.
