Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under, and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Snedeker at 1 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Snedeker's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Snedeker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to even for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
