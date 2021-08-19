Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his round in 66th at 7 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Anirban Lahiri, Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, and Cameron Champ are tied for 7th at 2 under.

After a tee shot onto the 230-yard par-3 green 11th, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Hagy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Hagy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 third, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 6 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Hagy hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Hagy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Hagy to 6 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 5 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 6 over for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.