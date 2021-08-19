Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Na and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

Grace hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grace to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grace's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Grace's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grace had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Grace chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to even for the round.