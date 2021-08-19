-
Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Billy Horschel on how he evaluates his performance
6-time PGA TOUR winner Billy Horschel details how he evaluates his performance after tournaments and explains why it’s important for him to continuously look for ways to improve all aspects of his game.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Horschel's tee shot went 216 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at even-par for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Horschel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 17th, Horschel chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Horschel's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Horschel chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
