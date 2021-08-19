  • Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • 6-time PGA TOUR winner Billy Horschel details how he evaluates his performance after tournaments and explains why it’s important for him to continuously look for ways to improve all aspects of his game.
    Blueprint

    Billy Horschel on how he evaluates his performance

