Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Anirban Lahiri on his approach to the FedExCup Playoffs before THE NORTHERN TRUST
Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Anirban Lahiri talks about the recent success of international players on the PGA TOUR and his mindset going into the FedExCup Playoffs.
Anirban Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Lahiri had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lahiri's 181 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
At the 398-yard par-4 first, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lahiri had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
At the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Lahiri's tee shot went 267 yards to the native area, his second shot went 205 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
