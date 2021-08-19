-
Andrew Putnam shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under with Lanto Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Erik van Rooyen, Anirban Lahiri, Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, and Cameron Champ; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; and Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Putnam hit his tee shot 265 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
At the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
