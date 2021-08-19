-
Alex Noren shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren makes short birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Alex Noren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Noren's 73 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.
After a 248 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Noren chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Noren had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
