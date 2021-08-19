-
Adam Scott putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Scott hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Cameron Tringale, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and Mackenzie Hughes; Justin Thomas and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Kevin Na, Sebastián Muñoz, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 8th at 3 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Adam Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Scott's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scott hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Scott hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scott hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
