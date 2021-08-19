-
Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 89th at 2 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
