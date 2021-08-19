  • Adam Long shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Adam Long makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long holes lengthy birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Adam Long makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.