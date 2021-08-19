In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Long hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 68th at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Long chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Long his third shot was a drop and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

Long hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Long chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.