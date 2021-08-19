-
Adam Hadwin shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 107th at 4 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under, and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.
