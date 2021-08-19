-
Abraham Ancer shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Ancer missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Ancer's tee shot went 214 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Ancer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
