Aaron Wise comes back from a rocky start in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wise finished his round tied for 6th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sebastián Muñoz, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Aaron Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Wise's tee shot went 223 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wise had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Wise chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Wise hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
