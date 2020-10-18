  • Xander Schauffele putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Xander Schauffele chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele chips in for birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Xander Schauffele chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.