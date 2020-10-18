In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day in 2nd at 18 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 second, Xander Schauffele's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

Schauffele missed the green on his first shot on the 224-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schauffele to 6 under for the round.