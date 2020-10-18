-
Viktor Hovland rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down from a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hovland finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Viktor Hovland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Viktor Hovland at 1 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Hovland chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hovland's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Hovland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
