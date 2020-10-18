  • Viktor Hovland rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down from a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down for birdie at THE CJ CUP

