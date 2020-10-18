Tyrrell Hatton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 3rd at 17 under with Russell Henley; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Hatton had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hatton's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Hatton had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hatton's 80 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Hatton hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.