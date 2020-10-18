In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Duncan's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Duncan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Duncan's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.