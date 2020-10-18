In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Fleetwood's 86 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Fleetwood had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Fleetwood's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fleetwood's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.