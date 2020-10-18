Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hoge finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a tee shot onto the 224-yard par-3 green 13th, Tom Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Hoge hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoge's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.