Talor Gooch posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 18, 2020
Highlights
Talor Gooch uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Talor Gooch lands his 211-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and finished the round bogey free. Gooch finished his day in 5th at 16 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Talor Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Gooch's 94 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Gooch hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 18th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gooch to 4 under for the round.
