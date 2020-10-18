  • Talor Gooch posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Talor Gooch lands his 211-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Talor Gooch uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

