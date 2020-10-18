Tae Hee Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 18 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 77th at 18 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Lee chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 eighth green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.