In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Sungjae Im hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 45th at 2 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 10th, Sungjae Im's 174 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Im chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 12th, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Im at 3 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Im got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Im's 119 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.