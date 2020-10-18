In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Sung Kang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day in 75th at 13 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Kang got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Kang's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Kang got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.