  • Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.