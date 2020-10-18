In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Si Woo Kim hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 third, Kim's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim's tee shot went 280 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.