Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 10th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Lowry had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Lowry hit his 107 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Lowry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.