Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Garcia finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Sergio Garcia had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sergio Garcia to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Garcia hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

At the 324-yard par-4 11th, Garcia had a 295-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 6-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Garcia had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Garcia's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

Garcia his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.