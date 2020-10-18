-
-
Seonghyeon Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 18, 2020
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Seonghyeon Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
Kim got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 2 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Kim's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Kim hit his 234 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.