Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz birdies No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day in 9th at 11 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
