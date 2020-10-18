-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Scheffler's 182 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Scheffler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
