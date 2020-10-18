Ryan Palmer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Palmer finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, Ryan Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Palmer's 168 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Palmer chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.