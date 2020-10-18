In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day tied for 3rd at 17 under with Tyrrell Hatton; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Russell Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Henley's 194 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Henley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Henley's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.