Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, McIlroy hit an approach shot from 257 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, McIlroy had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

McIlroy got a double bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McIlroy to 2 over for the round.