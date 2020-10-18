Robby Shelton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Shelton had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Shelton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Shelton hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Shelton's tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Shelton's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 4 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 3 under for the round.