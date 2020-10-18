-
Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler's birdie putt on No. 11 in Round 4 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Rickie Fowler makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Rickie Fowler's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Fowler had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.
