Richy Werenski shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Werenski hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to 1 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Werenski's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
