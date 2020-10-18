Paul Casey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 69th at 7 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Casey to 3 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 18th, Casey's tee shot went 317 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 169 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 5 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Casey's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Casey hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Casey had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 4 over for the round.