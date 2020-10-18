Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Cantlay's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Cantlay hit his 240 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.