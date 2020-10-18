-
Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
