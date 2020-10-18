In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 65th at 6 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, he sank his approach from 153 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.