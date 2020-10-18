Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day in 73rd at 11 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Wolff's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 4 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 163 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Wolff had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.