In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Fitzpatrick stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 202-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 200 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.