In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Matt Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Kuchar chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kuchar's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Kuchar got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.