Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Hubbard had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hubbard's 101 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.