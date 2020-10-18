Marc Leishman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Leishman's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman had a 223 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Leishman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.