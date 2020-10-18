-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes nearly aces No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Mackenzie Hughes lands his 15-yard tee shot on the green and rolls it right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 65th at 6 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Hughes went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Hughes had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Hughes's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Hughes chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 third, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 5 over for the round.
