Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 48th at 1 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 13th green, Oosthuizen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oosthuizen at 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Oosthuizen chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.