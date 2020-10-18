In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jaekyeong Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 12th, Lee's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lee hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 6 under for the round.